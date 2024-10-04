Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks off the field after warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are having an up-and-down season so far.

After signing star quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to enormous contract extensions in the offseason, Dallas is only 2-2 on the year. Although the Cowboys won in their last game, they suffered numerous injuries that they’ll have to navigate in Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The injuries are allowing players to get opportunities that otherwise might not of, and team owner Jerry Jones is excited about what it means for the young players to get a chance to show what they can do. However, he may have taken things too far and accidentally sent a disrespectful message to one of the greatest Cowboys of all time.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Jones made an appearance on 1053thefan and spoke praisingly of sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy.

“I’m anxious to see him make his first catch with the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said.

“He may be something special for us. On a personal basis, he’s got Dez Bryant stuff to him. Boy, is he an athlete. I’m glad to see him get this opportunity … he could show out.”

While it’s good that Jones has faith in the young player, it’s a little disrespectful to compare him to someone who has done as much for the franchise as Bryant has before the rookie has played a single snap in the league.

Either way, it’s a lot to put on a young player’s shoulders.