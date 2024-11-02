Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have not had the kind of season they were hoping for when they signed offensive stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to massive contract extensions.

A flurry of defensive injuries, a disconnect between Prescott and Lamb, along with uncharacteristic turnovers from Prescott have the Cowboys sitting at 3-4 and in third place in the NFC East.

It’s become more and more clear that Dallas’ current roster isn’t built to compete for championships and that the team will need to seek help via the trade market if it wants to turn things around.

Now, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is letting everyone know what the team plans on doing ahead of the encroaching trade deadline.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when asked on (105.3 The Fan) about the possibility of Dallas doing something significant before next week’s trade deadline: ‘If I see something … we look for all the meat on the bone that can improve our team,'” tweeted the Atheltic’s Jon Machota.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when asked on @1053thefan about the possibility of Dallas doing something significant before next week's trade deadline: "If I see something … we look for all the meat on the bone that can improve our team." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 1, 2024

Fans reacted to the revelation on social media.

“Stop talking in nursery rhymes and do something old man,” one fan said on Twitter.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Just not meat that includes Derrick Henry for $8m/yr lol Jones ain’t doing anything this deadline (and rightfully, at this point, he shouldn’t). Finish the season, blow up the coaching staff, get everyone back healthy, and build up with the $120m in cap space they should have,” one fan added.

“I’m so tired of the semantics with this geriatric bastard Just sign a team that wins or fuck off with your little parables,” one fan added.

It’s strange that fans are so fed up with Jones when he clearly seems to be doing everything he can to improve the team.