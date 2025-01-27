Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys seem to be unraveling before the nation. After botching the contract situation of former head coach Mike McCarthy, Dallas found itself behind schedule in the coaching cycle.

The Cowboys eventually promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be the team’s new head coach, despite him not actually calling plays during McCarthy’s tenure with the team, in a move that puzzled many fans and pundits across the league.

Schottenheimer was officially introduced as the team’s head coach in a press conference on Monday afternoon. Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones was present in the press conference, and per multiple reports, the conference went off the rails when Jones was confronted on the questionable hire.

“Jerry Jones is in tears during this press conference. I don’t know what is going on,” Marcus Mosher said of Jones’s tirade.

“Jerry Jones ‘I’ve taken more risk in the last 5 years than I have in my entire life. Sometimes when I look in the mirror, I’m not sure why I take the risks I do’. Um….. What?” Matt Owen reported.

“Jerry Jones was asked why he hired Brian Schottenheimer and went on a rant about how he has basically never missed a Senior Bowl or NFL Combine and how he wanted to be a coach and a bunch of other stuff and went on for several minutes without ever actually talking about Brian,” offered RJ Ochoa.

Prominent league insider Ari Meirov posted a clip from Jones’ rant on Twitter.

Jerry Jones on hiring Brian Schottenheimer: "If you don't think I can operate outside my comfort zone, you are so wrong. This (hiring Schottenheimer) is as big a risk as you can take. No head coaching experience."pic.twitter.com/hOUAw8mJ6H — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 27, 2025

Fans reacted to the clip[ on social media.

“Hiring a guy in your own building that you know well is operating out of your comfort zone?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I’d actually appreciate it if Jerry just came out and said he’s coaching his own team and he doesn’t (care) what anyone thinks about it That would at least be interesting,” one fan added.

“How is Jerry Jones still functioning,” one fan wanted to know.

It’ll be interesting to see how Schottenheimer pans out in his first head coaching job.