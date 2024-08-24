Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys announced some pretty horrible news on Saturday afternoon as the team revealed that All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland will miss a few weeks of the season with a stress fracture. But Cowboys team owner and general manager Jerry Jones offered a pretty optimistic response to the news.

DaRon Bland will be sidelined for six to eight weeks as a result of a stress fracture in his foot, the team announced on Saturday. And while this is undeniably some pretty horrible news considering his importance to the team, Jerry Jones had a pretty positive reaction to the situation.

“The good news is he’ll be here for the vital games at the end. He’ll be out about 4-5 weeks to start the season.” Jones said according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. “We’re in great shape at corner because of our young guys coming in. That’s one of the strengths of our whole team. Our secondary is outstanding.”

Last season, Bland led the entire league with nine interceptions and 209 interception return yards and set a new NFL record by returning five of those interceptions for a touchdown.

The Cowboys will undoubtedly be hoping for a quick recovery from their All-Pro corner.

