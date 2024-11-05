Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has found himself embroiled in a nationwide controversy.

Kelce got into a heated confrontation with a fan ahead of a college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions. In a video that made the rounds on social media, Kelce and the fan were seen trading barbs using a homophobic slur and Kelce was seen smashing the fan’s cellphone into the street.

Now it seems things are ratcheting up for everyone involved.

According to TMZ, Penn State University police and public safety agencies are investing the confrontation in a process that is “ongoing.”

Kelce appeared on the pregame show ahead of Monday Night Football and issued an apology for the situation.

“In a heated moment, I decided to greet hate with hate. … I fell short this week,” Kelce said in a solemn address.

Regardless of how the investigation concludes, public support seems to be with Kelce, as evidenced by the response on social media after his apology.

“He’s got nothing to apologize for here,” one fan said on Twitter.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Jason Kelce having to apologize for what he did is insane,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the investigation concludes.

[TMZ]