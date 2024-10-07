Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce has become well acquainted with Taylor Swift since his brother Travis began dating her last year, and it sounds like he is still blown away by her talent.

During a recent radio interview on the WIP Morning Show, Jason Kelce certainly did not hold back his praise for Taylor Swift as an entertainer.

“She is just like so talented it’s ridiculous. As a singer, a songwriter, production-wise, she’s so involved in every facet of it,” Kelce said. “When I think of the big names in music that have sustained over such a long time the way she has, and it feels like all of them kind of get to that. She’s at that Bruce Springsteen [level].”

Radio host Jon Richie agreed with this assessment from Kelce.

“Here’s my opinion: John Lennon, McCartney, Elvis, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, Sinatra,” he said. “You figure out your order. But to me, that’s your five or six. She’s there. Maybe Mick Jagger, but that’s the list.”

But Kelce wasn’t done praising Swift.

“What’s so impressive about her is it’s so self-controlled,” Kelce added. “She’s so involved in all of it. I think a lot of these guys – they were great artists and that’s what the professional is. But when you can be the great artist as well as the great business manager as well as the great producer, when you wear all of those hats, it’s just remarkable to me that you can do all that.”

Clearly, Kelce has a lot of respect and admiration for Taylor Swift.

