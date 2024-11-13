Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jason Kelce isn’t playing on Sundays for the Philadelphia Eagles anymore, but he’s still a part of the football community. Kelce works as a part of the analyst crew for ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcasts.

He also hosts the “New Heights” podcast with his brother Travis, who still plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. It was there that Kecle confirmed a particular disgusting bit of information from his playing days.

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston had an eyebrow-raising brown stain show up on the backside of his pants on Sunday, and Kelce admitted that it was something he could relate to.

“This is why I hate white pants,” he said. “This is not the first time this has happened. I know many players this has happened to.”

“Travis, you and I both know he didn’t sit on no Gatorade,” Jason said of Houston’s excuse.

“Not in that exact specific spot. We all know what that is. And he has nothing to be ashamed of.

“I am here to have your back, James. I did this before a game once. You know when you fart and you know that there’s a possibility something came out but you’re not certain?”

While his honesty is appreciated, Kelce may have been better off keeping this one to himself.

[New Heights]