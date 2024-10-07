Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; ESPN Monday Night Football broadcaster Jason Kelce on the set before game between Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jason Kelece has started his media career now that his time on the football field is over.

The former Philadelphia Eagles star and northeastern Ohio native has transitioned to working on his podcast, New Heights, full-time with his brother Travis as well as starting a career in the broadcast booth. Unfortunately for Kelce, it doesn’t seem as if he’s been as successful in the booth as he was on the field.

Awful Announcing published a power ranking of four prominent new faces to sports media, Kelce, Bill Belichick, Nick Saban, and Tom Brady; and Kelce is not going to like where he’s slotted.

The media outlet gave Jason the bottom spot in the power rankings. According to Awful Announcing’s Matt Yoder, “Kelce hasn’t stood out as a transformational sports media figure like one might have thought when he entered the space.”

It’s shocking to see Kelce struggling in something after such a dominant career in the field, but there’s hope that he’ll improve on the job. Yoder noted that he has the biggest personality of the newcomers in the power rankings.

“The former Eagles center certainly has the biggest personality of the quartet, and that has clearly been shown on Monday Night Countdown so far. He leads the way in viral and funny moments and his interactions with Scott Van Pelt and the rest of the crew seem natural.”

With Kelce having to compete with so many personalities at ESPN, there is a chance that he never rises to the top and is forced to step away from the booth, but knowing his work ethic it’s hard to believe he won’t improve.

Although Nick Saban got the highest spot in the power rankings, it would be a surprise if Kelce let him hold onto it for long.

[Awful Announcing]