The Cowboys have had a rough go of things in the first half of the NFL season. Dallas is 3-5, may have massively fumbled the trade deadline, and recently had to shelve franchise quarterback Dak Prescott on the injured reserve list. Prescott’s placement on the list means that he’ll miss a minimum of four games.

However, it appears not everyone is buying that Prescott actually needs to be on injured reserve. Former Packers star James Jones, who won a Super Bowl with Green Bay, is not buying it.

“Dak is quitting,” Jones said on an episode of FOX’s The Facility. “And it’s crazy because it ain’t even funny though. My man is quitting on these dudes. I’ve had a hamstring (injury) plenty of times. And I’m back the next week.

“I’m not Tyreek Hill. It don’t take no four weeks for you to heal from no hamstring. You’re no Lamar Jackson, you’re not Jalen Hurts. You’re not running, where are you running to? Four weeks? Basically put me on ice for four weeks. No fight, no nothing.

“This is a hamstring for a quarterback who is not explosive at the quarterback spot. If they tried to hold me out, I would say ‘Who am I running away from?’ I’ve been 4.5-4.6, I’m gonna stay 4.5-4.6 with a bad hammy. So I’m going out here and playing. Dak Prescott, with the way the season is going right now… We heard him on the sideline with what he said. Dak is quitting on these boys.

“Is it off the bone or something? Because there is no way you’re telling me you’re out four weeks with no answers, no fight, no nothing for a hamstring. And you’re a quarterback. There ain’t no way.

“Drop back and get the ball out. Your hamstring don’t have to be 100 percent at the quarterback spot. Dak Prescott is quitting on these boys. We know, we’ve been in the facility when dudes are hurt and really can’t go. And we know when dudes are messing around.”

“Dak quit on his team.”@89JonesNTAF reacts to Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury putting him on IR pic.twitter.com/4xUMmnbkka — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) November 5, 2024

If Prescott really is quitting on the Cowboys, it’s a brutal look for someone who signed a massive extension before the season to be a leader in Dallas.