It took nearly half of the season and an injury to starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, but Jameis Winston finally got a chance to start for the Cleveland Browns. And it turns out, Winston doesn’t plan on looking for another home elsewhere next season.

In four games as the Browns starter, Winston has completely turned around a Browns offense that was looking for answers in the early portions of the season.

Winston has thrown for over 200 yards in all four starts, which Watson wasn’t able to do in any game before suffering a season-ending injury.

Winston’s steady play hasn’t turned the Browns into a contender or anything. But it is safe to say that Winston has positioned the Browns in a better position than they were when Watson was the starter.

With even more time as the starter next season, it’s possible that Winston perhaps finds his groove even more. That is at least his hope, telling reporters that he would love to be able to stay in Cleveland after this season.

“Of course,” Winston told reporters when asked directly if he would like to stay, transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “In terms of my family, when I think about my family, I think about moving my kids, my wife having to find new friends. I think anytime where you’re able to solidify a role and a place and play good at that place, you like to be home. However, that’s out of my control. Again, my focus is on one play at a time and just stacking it up day after day after day.

“I’ve truly embraced this city. I love the hard-nosed [attitude]. I love the beautiful trees, three months out the year. Everywhere I go, I always talk about, when I have my introductory [press conference], I talk about, ‘I’m grateful’. And it’s as simple as that. Man, I’m grateful for the fans challenging me. I’m grateful for the fans lifting me up. I’m grateful for you all challenging me and lifting me up, man. It’s a process that I really take to heart because I feel like all of us are in this together, and that’s just how I approach it.”

There is of course a business side of things that may make it so it makes more sense for Winston to go elsewhere.

But regardless, this is encouraging for Browns fans who would like to see a Browns team led by Winston where he could perhaps have more preparation heading into the season as the full-time starter.

Before Winston figures out his future in Cleveland, he will prepare for a Week 13 matchup on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos, which could a long way towards proving to the Browns organization that he is their quarterback of the future.

