The Cincinnati Bengals are having a season where nothing seems capable of going correctly. The Bengals’ last loss, a 44-38 defeat to their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, dropped the Bengals to 4-8 and all but finished any playoff hopes the team was still harboring.

After the loss, the Bengals got the news that linebacker Logan Wilson’s season was over after undergoing a procedure on his knee. Now there’s another star dealing with an injury, and this time it may be in the player’s best interest to protect his body and shut things down.

“Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase was listed as limited in practice today because of an ankle injury,” reported NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday.

Fans reacted to the news that the standout receiver was dealing with an injury.

“Chase about to make that ‘business decision,'” one fan said on Twitter.

“I’m not sure anyone would blame him if he decided not to play the rest of the season. He has been the best receiver in football. I’m not sure how much higher his contract can even go if he plays the final games and continues to ball out lol huge downside risk though,” another fan added.

“It’s called ‘this season is over and I still don’t even have a contract’-itis. And I don’t blame him a bit,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Chase elects to protect his body rather than play for a team with minimal playoff chances.