The Cincinnati Bengals have tried their best to tune out all of the outside noise this offseason and focus on preparing for a season where they have Super Bowl aspirations. Unfortunately, it’s been difficult to ignore the elephant in the room: Ja’Marr Chase’s contract.

The Bengals star wide receiver has been in the midst of contract negotiations with the team and at points throughout the offseason has withheld from participating in practice while the two sides continue to work on a deal.

The two sides still don’t have the finer points of a deal hammered out, but talks seem to progressing and Chase has returned to practice in advance of the Bengals’ season opener against the New England Patriots.

Many people don’t understand why Chase is making things so hard on the Bengals while contract negotiations continue. While addressing the media outside of his locker Friday, Chase made it clear why he feels he deserves to be compensated like a superstar.

Chase was asked if he thought he was the best wide receiver in the NFL. His response? “I know for a fact I am.”

In his first three seasons with the Bengals Chase has shown that he’s one of the most lethal weapons in the NFL. Now it’s clear he knows it and wants to be paid accordingly.