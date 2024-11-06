Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have been dealing with quarterback troubles for most of the season after star player Tua Tagovailoa went down with a scary head injury early that landed him on the injured reserve and cost him multiple weeks of game action.

Now, according to one prominent lead insider, the team is going to have to make do without one of its quarterbacks again.

“QB poach: The (Jaguars) have signed QB C.J. Beathard off the Miami Dolphins practice squad,” reported Ari Meirov early on Wednesday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“It’s over for Trevor,” one fan said on Twitter, noting how much the Jaguars starting quarterback has struggled this season.

“Trevor Lawrence count your days,” one fan added.

“Biggest news break in the last 24 hours,” one fan said jokingly, likely referencing Tuesday’s presidential election.

“How will we recover?” one Dolphins fan asked, apparently confident that Tagovailoa won’t miss any further time due to injury, despite a history of head injuries suggesting otherwise.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Dolphins go on to regret not signing Beathard to their active roster. The Dolphins offense without Tagovailoa looked like the worst unit in the NFL, and if he goes down again it may end up costing some of the decision makers in Miami their jobs.