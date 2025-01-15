Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars helmets on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This season Jacksonville Jaguars failed to meet the lofty expectations they set when they signed star quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a massive contract extension. Although Lawrence missed some time with injuries, the Jaguars struggled to perform when he was on the field as well.

Jacksonville finished the season 4-13 and dismissed head coach Doug Pederson shortly after the campaign concluded. Now the Jags are in search of the right leader to get the train back on the tracks and are preparing to take the next steps with one former coach, according to one prominent NFL outlet.

“Report: Brian Flores to interview for Jaguars head coach on Friday,” reported Pro Football Talk.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“If anyone saw Fitzmagic, one of the nicest guys on the planet, talk about Flores, no way anyone hires him as a head coach,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Uh, thanks no thanks. You do understand why you are being interviewed, right? Keep your job in Minny. Flores wants no part of Khan. He has it better with the Vikings,” another fan added.

“Good choice. Would bring culture change and defense,” one fan added.

“Finally, the True head coach of the Minnesota (Vikings) is getting interviews. He has earned a head coaching job, including Minnesota’s if KEVIN leaves,” wrote someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see if Flores gets another shot at a head coaching job after a messy exit from Miami.