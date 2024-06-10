Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots brought in veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett as a free agent this offseason to serve as sort of a bridge while the team prepares No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye to be their next starter. But it sounds like Brissett is already impressed by what he’s seen from the young quarterback so far.

During a recent interview, Jacoby Brissett did not hold back in offering praise for the young quarterback and the improvement that he’s shown already during practice as well as how he approaching his gradual improvement.

“Every day he’s gotten better,” Brissett said according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. “The good thing about is, it’s not like ‘I got it right now’ and not thinking about it. He’s constantly trying to find ways to get better. Making some nice throws out there and you’re seeing his progression come alive.”

It’s not clear who the Patriots will ultimately turn to as their starter this season – Brissett or Maye – but it seems that Brissett is embracing the role of mentor for the young quarterback as he tries to find his footing in the league before eventually taking over as the full-time starter.

We’ll have to see how it all plays out.

[Mike Reiss]