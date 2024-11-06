Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC North is as competitive as ever, with three of its four teams in the mix to make the playoffs. Two of those teams are set to meet on the field on Thursday night.

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals, but unfortunately, they’ll be without at least one of their top weapons, according to one NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Ravens ruled out TE Isaiah Likely for Thursday night’s game vs. the Bengals and list RB Keaton Mitchell as questionable,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Ravens ruled out TE Isaiah Likely for Thursday night’s game vs. the Bengals and list RB Keaton Mitchell as questionable. Lamar Jackson is off the injury report and expected to start. pic.twitter.com/1wU2zkxLkK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2024

Fans reacted to the tough break for Baltimore on social media.

“Omg it’s a Derrick Henry legacy week again,” one fan said on Twitter, noting they’d need increased production from their star running back.

“Likely has faded ever since Lamar remembered Andrews was on the roster anyways,” one fan added.

“Oh no. Lamar needs him,” one fan added.

“More like …. Isaiah Unlikely,” one clever fan added.

No Likely means more Kolar, Ricard & for sure Johnson. Especially if the Bengals plan to be as blitz happy & crowd the box like they did last time to slow down Henry. Perfect example of Johnson’s value when you need to adapt on the fly,” one fan added, taking note of new Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

It’ll be interesting to see how each team adapts to injuries, and what the consequences of the game mean for the division.