When the Kansas City Chiefs begin the 2024 NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens next week, they will officially be without one of their top offensive weapons.

According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has ruled out star wide receiver Hollywood Brown for Thursday’s showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

“Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Hollywood Brown, who injured his shoulder during Kansas City’s opening preseason game, is not expected to play Thursday night’s regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens,” Schefter said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

The Chiefs brought in Brown this offseason to help bolster their wide receiver position – a group that has lacked star power since the departure of Tyreek Hill two seasons ago.

The good news for Brown and the Chiefs is that the team did not put him on the injured reserve list to start the season which means that Kansas City does expect that he will be able to return from his injury within the first four weeks of the season.

We’ll have to see how the Chiefs fare without him on Thursday night.

