The New York Giants have had a revolving door at quarterback due to both injuries and a lack of production. And ahead of their Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens, there will be another starting quarterback change.

For the past two weeks, veteran quarterback Drew Lock has been under center for the Giants.

While he has perhaps been somewhat of an improvement over the likes of Tommy DeVito and Daniel Jones this season, he hasn’t been able to end their lengthy losing streak, which grew to eight games in a 14-11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

DeVito will be the starter once again for the Giants in Week 15.

According to Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Drew Lock is in a walking boot after due to a heel injury and will not be able to suit up in the game.

DeVito of course started one game this season, putting up just seven points in a rather embarrassing 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

On paper, it sure looks like their matchup against the Ravens on Sunday will be an uphill battle for DeVito and the Giants to win.

Currently, the Ravens are favored by 16.5 points in a betting line that only appears to be growing in their direction.

This is understandable for a number of reasons. At this point, it’s worth questioning whether the Giants even want to win this game given where they currently are projected to pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sitting at 2-11 on the year, the Giants may very well find themselves with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, where they could select someone like Shedeur Sanders as their quarterback of the future.

In the meantime, DeVito will look to bring any bit of life possible to this Giants team that is looking for any answers they can find.

