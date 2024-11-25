Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants surprised many with their decision to bench and later cut Daniel Jones in favor of Tommy Devito for their Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But unfortunately, not much changed with Devito under center. And rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is quite fed up about their latest embarrassing loss.

The Buccaneers thoroughly outplayed the Giants in just about every facet of the game, coming away with a 30-7 victory where the Giants again looked lifeless on both sides of the ball.

As has been the case for much of the season, Malik Nabers led the Giants’ receiving corps in both receptions and receiving yards in the game. But it was largely in garbage time at a meaningless point of the game with the result well in hand for Tampa Bay.

After the game, Nabers was not shy about airing his grievances on the team’s struggles, calling the team’s performance “soft” and saying that he is “tired of going out and losing”.

“What words today would you use to describe this loss,” a Giants reporter asked Nabers.

“Soft as ****,” Very (disappointed). I mean, just soft man. I’m tired of going out and losing… It’s just that, I don’t know.”

One thing that Nabers does know is that the team’s quarterback situation is not the only problem with the team, saying that the move to Tommy Devito this week resulted in the same outcome they were having with Daniel Jones at quarterback.

“It ain’t the quarterback,” said Nabers. Same outcome when we had DJ at quarterback. Take a look, it ain’t the quarterback. I don’t know what it is. Everybody know better than me. I don’t know what it is. I know I’m tired of losing.”

This marks a sixth straight loss for the Giants, three of which have come by double-digit defeats.

Nabers has been a bright spot for the Giants in a season with very few positives to speak of. But if this postgame press conference is any indication, it seems like his patience is beginning to run thin with this team and organization in just his first year in New York.

[Bleacher Report on X, Awful Announcing on X]