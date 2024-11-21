Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have opted to bench former starting quarterback Daniel Jones, opting to start Tommy DeVito in his place. But they added a little bit more insult to his demotion this week.

As reported by Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants have not only benched Daniel Jones after he served as their starting quarterback since 2019, but they have also made him a safety on the scout team.

“Daniel Jones spent part of the open portion of practice wearing a red scout team jersey lined up at safety during an offensive install period,” Duggan shared in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“He was joined on the scout team D by some practice squad OL, TE coach Tim Kelly, assistant QB coach Christian Jones and offensive assistant Christian Daboll,” Duggan added.

Needless to say, many fans and media thought this was a downright disrespectful move against a player that gave so much for the team over the past several years.

“Thank you for everything Jones. This is worse than when Eli was benched. After everything 8 did for us, this is how it all ends. Shame on you Brian Daboll and John Mara,” one fan posted on X.

“I mean I know it’s a team sport, but this seems like purposeful blatant disrespect to Daniel Jones. You’re already not starting him due to the money (I get it), so just let the man leave. No reason to do this,” another fan added.

“It’s not Daniel Jones’ fault that he was over-drafted. Not his fault that he played well at the time a new contract was discussed. Not his fault the Giants overpaid. Not his fault his offensive line sucks. But the Giants are looking to embarrass him and derail his career with this unforgivable insult,” another fan argued.

“This is just disrespectful. It feels like an attempt to publicly embarrass him,” commented Dallas Cowboys reporter Bobby Belt.

“This is an embarrassing look for the Giants. I have been extremely critical of Jones and was clearly never a fan of him coming out of college, but why does he deserve to be demeaned like this? The kid is a class act. Just send him home and give him a reprieve,” another fan said.

“This WILD disrespectful,” another fan commented.

Clearly, people are not happy with this move from the Giants.

