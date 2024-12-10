Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the surprise of the NFL season. Nearly all league experts and pundits picked the Steelers to finish last in the AFC North heading into the season.

However, behind the resurgence of veteran Quarterback Russell Wilson, the Steelers are 10-3 heading into this weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh is set to enter its toughest crunch in its schedule.

The Steelers are due to play the Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs all within 10 days. As if the schedule wasn’t brutal enough, head coach Mike Tomlin has confirmed that the team is likely going to be without arguably its best player moving forward, as it tries its best to ensure the roster is ready for the playoffs.

“Steelers coach Mike Tomlin tells reporters that while George Pickens (hamstring) could theoretically play this week, he’s best described as doubtful. The hamstring a bit worse than it appeared,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Pickens can’t catch a break! And neither can my FF team,” one fan said on Twitter.

“They are making sure he is healthy for the Christmas game with the Chiefs. Both are fighting for #1 seed in the AFC,” speculated one fan.

“Well hamstrings suck in healing. Everyone is different and definitely should err on side of caution and make sure he is 100% for playoff run,” added another fan.

“Pretending to be injured so Quinyon don’t clamp him is dastardly work,” added another fan.

Hopefully, Pickens is back on the field in time for the playoffs.