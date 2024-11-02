Credit: Akron Beacon Journal

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith’s career was given a second life in Seattle, but things this year have been more than a little trying.

Smith has at times let his emotions get the best of him, and it’s led to some dire consequences for the team. Now he’s speaking about things, per Pro Football Talk.

“I’m really not a great loser,” Smith said to members of the media.

“It sucks, I hate it. I need to, overall, when I watch myself, ‘Hey man, just continue to uplift the guys,’ and if I’m being honest, do a better job at times when we’re down. Those are things that I’m constantly improving. I’m not going to say I’m perfect at it. I’m very emotional when it comes to winning and when it comes to doing the right thing.

“At times, I let my emotions show. Whether that’s good or bad, I guess that’s a personal opinion, but I’m going to be myself at all times. I want to continue to bring that fire to our team, to our offense. I want to continue to be competitive and not in a bad way, but in a good way. It’s always a fine line that you’ve got to walk, but I’ve got to be careful with making too many mistakes in that area.”

Smith knows that his behavior can have drastic consequences for the entire team, like the 15-yard penalty he got for throwing the football at a Buffalo Bills player after the play.

“Those are things that I can’t have happen,” Smith said of the incident. “Obviously, everyone’s watching me. If I’m upset, they get a little antsy. I’ve just got to have a better poker face and just work on it.”

The Seahawks are 4-4 so there’s time to get things together to make a serious push in the NFC, but they’ll have to get things together now, and it’ll have to start with Smith.

