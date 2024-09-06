Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL season officially kicks off Thursday night as the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. Luckily for NFL fans, the action will continue the following night in Brazil as the Green Bay Packers will battle the Philadelphia Eagles in San Paulo, Brazil as league commissioner Rodger Goodell continues his push for international games. But some fans seem to think the game should be canceled.

The Brazil game has been facing mounting security concerns for players, staff, and NFL personnel due to local crime as well as Brazil’s recent ban on Elon Musk’s X social network.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay recently spoke out about the game on his podcast, “Big Play Slay” as he made it clear that he didn’t want to play the game in Brazil.

“But man, I do not want to go to Brazil, you want to know why? I’m here to tell you why. They already told us not to leave the hotel. They told us we can’t do too much going on because the crime rate is crazy,” Slay said.

He isn’t the only one worried about the game. Many have taken to social media to voice their concerns, calling for the game to be canceled.

The @NFL needs to cancel this game in Brazil. It’s disgusting. https://t.co/sIGHV5NN95 — Bitcoin (@Bizniz203) August 31, 2024

Maybe the NFL should cancel the scheduled NFL game in Brazil. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 31, 2024

The @NFL should immediately cancel the game in Brazil and bring it back home to the states. This attack on free speech should not be condoned by American entities. https://t.co/KTKnm6nOPI — Jonathan 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@j_weimar) August 31, 2024

Absolutely…the @NFL should cancel its scheduled game in Brazil. American institutions should not be doing any business with totalitarianism. https://t.co/YzAcovguDu — Michael (@CrownAddiction) September 1, 2024

So Brazil decided to ban X right before the @NFL season kickoff there. Looks like the NFL has made a real bad decision to have games there. — Mike (@monkeyfartmike) August 30, 2024

Cancel this game! Brazil has banned X. Their people are not free. — Joan Halbert (@JoanHalbert1) August 30, 2024

The NFL has no plans to cancel the game, however.

[Fox News]