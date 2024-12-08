Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The NFL is an extremely tough place to make a living. On average, most careers only last for a handful of years.

That’s what makes reigns of dominance like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ all the more impressive. Still, Mahomes’ dominance has to come at the expense of other players.

One player, in particular, credits Mahomes with ending his career in the league. Former NFL wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders recently recalled the 2021 divisional round game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, who he played for then.

Mahomes famously led a game-winning drive with only 13 seconds remaining right after a go-ahead drive from the Bills.

“I retired after that game. You know how many times Patrick Mahomes made me cry though?” Sanders said. “I retired, dog. I’m up here right now because of him.”

Emmanuel Sanders said Patrick Mahomes forcing OT in the AFC Divisional round with 13 seconds left, was the reason he retired after that game. 13 seconds will forever haunt the Buffalo Bills 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/wtYG5bRdCV — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) December 7, 2024

Fans reacted to the horribly bleak truth of Sanders’ statement on social media.

“I’m old enough to remember when Emmanuel Sanders chose the Broncos over the Chiefs. Sure, he got a ring in Denver, but he could’ve won multiple rings if he had signed with Kansas City,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I saw him at Succatosh the next morning during breakfast. He looked defeated,” another fan added.

“Josh Allen will NEVER forget that 13 second game. That’s why its more important for him to beat the Chiefs than go to the SB. Last game, Bills was up by 9 with 11 seconds left and Allen was still too shook to celebrate. He just sat on the bench staring off into space,” one fan added.

It’d be interesting to know just how many careers Mahomes has claimed.