Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, especially by New England Patriots fans after he led the team to six Super Bowl titles during his playing career. But apparently, Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye doesn’t see things that way.

On Thursday night, the New England Patriots took on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

After the game, Jacoby Brissett was waiting on the field to speak to Aaron Rodgers when he referred to the future Hall of Famer as “The GOAT” according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

“Drake Maye stood nearby while Aaron Rodgers did his interview with Amazon. ‘I’m waiting for the GOAT,'” Garafolo said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Obviously, that’s quite an interesting statement to make, especially as a young quarterback for the New England Patriots where Tom Brady played for more than two decades.

It’s a pretty clear shot at Brady to refer to another player as the greatest of all time, but Garafolo seems to be giving him the benefit of the doubt.

“I realize this is being taken a certain way and I’m usually the captain of Team There Can Only Be One GOAT but Maye was merely recognizing Rodgers as a great QB. Wanted a moment to show his appreciation and got it. Respect for the game and those who came before. I dig. Goodnight,” Garafolo said in a follow-up post.

If the shade was accidental, Maye might need to be a little more careful about his choice of words.

[Mike Garafolo]