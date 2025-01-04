Syndication: Lansing

Wednesday morning’s terrorist attack in New Orleans, which occurred ahead of the Sugar Bowl, claimed 14 lives, including the brother of an NFL Draft prospect.

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech, who recently concluded his college career with the Horned Frogs, is preparing to begin his NFL journey. However, he and his family faced a devastating tragedy this week.

Martin “Tiger” Bech, Jack’s brother and a former Princeton wide receiver, was among the 14 victims killed when a terrorist drove a truck through a crowd early Wednesday morning.

Speaking publicly for the first time about his brother’s death, Jack shared his grief.

“Now, each day on will be the hardest day of my life,” he said, according to Jasmine Dean of KLFY. “Just living there, knowing I can’t speak to him ever again.”

Jack’s parents reached the hospital before Tiger passed and FaceTimed Jack, giving him the chance to say goodbye.

“I truly believe he could hear us,” Jack said. “His eyes were closed and he was on a machine, but I know he could hear us. God kept his heart beating for a reason, and I believe it was so that me and my family could tell him goodbye.”

Obviously, many people quickly took to social media to express their condolences.

“Man that’s heartbreaking,” one person wrote.

“Wasn’t expecting to cry tonight,” someone else said.

“I am now in the Jack Bech fan club,” another person added

“Experiencing a close and unexpected death has to be the hardest thing to ever go through,” someone else wrote.

“Such a sad sad story,” another person added.

Jack Bech spent two seasons at LSU before transferring to TCU ahead of the 2023 season. In 2024, he achieved a standout season, amassing 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns on 62 receptions, becoming only the fifth player in TCU history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

