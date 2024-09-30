Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars are having quite a disappointing season after they dropped their fourth game of the year on Sunday afternoon to fall to 0-4 on the season so far. And head coach Doug Pederson made it pretty clear who he thought was to blame for the loss.

Following the game, Doug Pederson was asked whether or not he was considering taking over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Press Taylor.

Pederson made it pretty clear that he has not considered such a change because he doesn’t seem to think that Taylor was to blame for the loss because coaches “can’t go out there and make the plays.”

“For what?” Pederson responded to the question according to Pro Football Talk. “I thought he called a great game. As coaches, we can’t go out there and make the plays. It’s a two-way street”

But shortly after seemingly throwing the players on the bus for the lack of execution, Pederson then decided to shoulder the blame himself.

“So, you know, you guys can sit here and point the finger all you want. That’s fine. Point it right at me. I can take it, OK? I can take it. So whatever you wanna ask me, say, whatever, write, go ahead,” Pederson said.

Regardless of who deserves blame, the Jaguars are 0-4 and desperately need to turn things around before it’s too late.

We’ll have to see if they can do it.

