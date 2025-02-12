Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have hired a familiar name to NFL fans, as Bobby Slowik will join the Dolphins coaching staff.

Slowik makes the move to the AFC East after the Houston Texans let him go after a disappointing 2024 season. Slowik had been getting attractive head coaching offers last year, showing it sure can move fast in the NFL.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news on Slowik Tuesday night on X. Slowik joins the Dolphins as their senior passing game coordinator under head coach Mike McDaniel.

“Former Texans OC Bobby Slowik is joining the Dolphins as senior passing game coordinator,” Pelissero noted.

After making the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, the Dolphins reeled back and missed the postseason altogether in 2024. Their trips in the previous two seasons were abbreviated, as they fell to the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs in consecutive years.

Whatever recipe they’ve had going in South Beach hasn’t worked. So McDaniel and the Dolphins hope that a change can lead to better results.

Of course, questions remain on the status of Tyreek Hill. The previously disgruntled receiver offered a mea culpa during Super Bowl weekend after he appeared on his way out. The long-term health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is left to be wondered also. The former Alabama quarterback has dealt with a flurry of concussions that have left his long-term future in the league in doubt.

Nonetheless, the Dolphins have added an experienced coach to their staff who’s had plenty of experience with good quarterback play. We’ll see if Miami benefits as a result.