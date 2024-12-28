Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) sufferes an apparent concussion after hitting his head on the ground while being tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are still clinging to the thinnest of playoff hopes. The Dolphins’ season took a sharp downturn early in the season when star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed multiple weeks with a head injury.

Miami struggled to keep the train on the tracks, even after Tua’s return. Unfortunately, now the Dolphins are confirming more devastating injury news for Tagovailoa, who has been plagued with injuries throughout his NFL career.

“Dolphins are downgrading Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful for Sunday’s game at Cleveland due to a hip injury, per sources. Tagovailoa still is pushing to play Sunday, but if he can’t, Tyler Huntley would be in line to replace him,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Tua stays banged up man that’s why they can’t make playoffs their literally going have to pay a back up some nice $$ for emergency injury,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Tua and Richardson are splitting the money that they will both make on the Bengals making the playoffs,” one fan joked.

“He’s playing if the Dolphins still have a shot. If not, it’s a way to rest him without the league getting mad.,” one fan speculated.

It’ll be interesting to see if Tagavailoa finds a way to stay healthy next season.