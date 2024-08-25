Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns initially planned to play star quarterback Deshaun Watson in the team’s final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, but that ultimately didn’t happen. But it sounds like the decision to hold him out of the game was not related to his health.

Deshaun Watson has not played since suffering a season-ending shoulder injury last year. And while he did have shoulder soreness during practice this week, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the decision to hold him out of the preseason game was not due to his health but simply due to the other players who were playing on offense.

“With Deshaun, with considerations to the guys who were out on offense — not just the offensive line — but just didn’t feel like it would be best to put him out there in this setting,” Stefanski said according to the Cleveland Browns team website. “Very confident in the amount of work he’s gotten to date throughout the spring and summer, and he’ll be ready to roll Week One.”

Watson has played in just six games in each of his two seasons with the Browns after signing an absolutely massive fully guaranteed contract with the team. We’ll have to see whether or not he is able to play most of this season.

