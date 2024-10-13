Credit: Akron Beacon Journal

It’s no secret that Deshaun Watson has not been particularly good or dominant for the Cleveland Browns this season, but one particularly horrible bit of news illustrates just how bad he has truly been, particularly in crucial situations.

Midway through Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Fox Sports shared some pretty horrible news about Watson’s performance, revealing that the Browns were 0-26 in their last 26 third-down conversion attempts with Deshaun Watson as their quarterback.

It’s worth noting that the Browns did convert a third down shortly after Fox shared this stat and ultimately finished the day 3-for-12 on third down.

However, that did not stop the horrible stat from going viral on social media and sparking a lot of reactions.

“Yikes,” a fan responded on social media.

“It’s time…release him lol” one fan said.

“If they cut him their fans would double down on loyalty— just admit the mistake and move on,” another fan said.

“230 million for those stats…horrible investment,” another fan quipped.

“Statistically, this is hard to believe! Watson setting some of the worst records,” another fan said.

“Gotta switch QBs,” another fan added.

After the game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Watson will remain the team’s starting quarterback.

