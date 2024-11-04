Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints moved on from head coach Dennis Allen on Monday, a day after the Saints lost their seventh loss in a row. It was a shocking move considering quarterback Derek Carr missed multiple losses due to injury.

Several hours after being let go, Allen released his own statement on the situation, via the Saints’ official website.

“I want to take this opportunity to first and foremost thank Gayle Benson for the opportunity to be the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. The organization will always be near and dear to my heart and I am disappointed the results weren’t better. I also want to thank Mickey Loomis for the support he and his staff provided throughout the entire time I was with the organization.

“I am proud to have worked alongside some great coaches, both as an assistant and during my time as the head coach. To those men, I am sincerely grateful for the time and effort they put into their jobs. I am also grateful for the entire staff that worked hard to provide the support and will miss our daily interactions.

“To every player, thank you for your efforts and contributions. As I said on Sunday, I never questioned your dedication and resolve and I am sorry the results weren’t better, because they were certainly deserved.