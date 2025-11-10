Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers, fresh off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers, suffered a stunning loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have been one of the worst teams in the league this season, and the Panthers’ win over the Packers painted the teams as one of the ascendant teams in the NFC.

Now, back at .500 on the season at 5-5, the Panthers have been reminded just how hard wins are to come by in the NFL, regardless of the matchup. Panthers head coach Dave Canales spoke after the game about the team’s approach week in and week out.

“I certainly hope not,” Canales said, according to Carolina’s official website. “Our approach is to come back to work every week, regardless of the opponent. We’re in pursuit of our best football. That was not our best today, and we did not let the things that we’ve been successful with come alive today, so we have to make sure that we take the next opponent, look at what they’re doing, and have that type of mentality.

“Our mindset has to be to find our best, find our best football. It can’t depend on who the opponent. You respect a bunch of pros, and every week they’re going to bring a bus full of pros every week. And so we have to make sure that we’re detailed, we’re locked in, and get back on track with our work.”

Quarterback Bryce Young, who turned the ball over twice in the game, knows that Carolina can play better.

“I don’t like to lose. No one likes to lose. I’m definitely frustrated,” Young said. “But that frustration isn’t with the team, that’s not with anybody, that’s frustrated because we didn’t win, we didn’t execute, we didn’t be the best, that best version of ourselves that we’re chasing, that we know we can be.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the Panthers can finish the season strong and make a playoff push.