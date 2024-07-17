Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past several weeks, there has been a lot of speculation that Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams was seeking a trade from the team. But it sounds like his agents are shutting down all of that conversation this week.

In a statement released to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, Davante Adams’ agents Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer flatly denied any and all trade speculation, calling it “baseless, unfounded speculation.”

“This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk – period,” Chapman and Bauer told Schefter in a statement on Tuesday.

Adams joined the Raiders in 2022 as part of a trade from the Green Bay Packers, subsequently signing a five-year, $141.25 million deal that made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league at the time.

Adams joined the team in part to play with college quarterback Derek Carr, with whom he played at Fresno State from 2012 to 2013. Obviously, the team has since parted ways with Carr after he was benched last season and eventually signed with the New Orleans Saints.

We’ll have to see how Adams’ career continues with the Las Vegas Raiders.

