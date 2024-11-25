Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a wild week or so for former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones lost his job as the Giants’ starter, was demoted to fourth on the depth chart, and even had a brief stint as a safety for New York’s practice squad. The saga eventually ended with Jones asking for his release from the team, which the Giants granted.

Jones officially cleared waivers, leaving him free to sign with any team that is willing to come to terms with him. Reports have circulated that Jones is looking to sign with a playoff contender, which is surprising considering he probably won’t get many game reps from teams that are currently in the playoff picture.

Now, thanks to one prominent league insider, we have more information on where Jones’ head is at while he weighs his options.

“With a lot of moving pieces, Daniel Jones is not expected to make an immediate decision,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday, meaning Jones has decided to take his time to evaluate everything rather than rush into a decision.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Too many offers from too many teams, gotta go over them all carefully,” one fan said sarcastically on Twitter.

“He’ll be signed by the weekend! A lot of teams desperately need a quarterback!” another fan joked.

“There going to be a bid off for him- prob signs somewhere for 7 mil to finish the season,” one fan added.

“he needs to do what’s best for his career and i truly feel like that’s going to where a true offensive guru is . somewhere like minnesota, san Francisco,” one fan added.

“If he wants to start. Las Vegas is his best option. If he wants to reboot his career. Look for him to pick San Francisco or Minnesota,” another person said.

It’ll be interesting to see where Jones ends up.