Before suffering a season-ending injury last season, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones struggled with throwing interceptions. And it seems like he had some of those same struggles during his preseason debut with the Giants.

Last season, Daniel Jones threw six interceptions in his six games with the Giants, compared to just two touchdowns. And during his preseason debut since coming back from his ACL injury on Saturday, Jones seemed to struggle with interceptions yet again, throwing two interceptions early in the game on bad passes, as Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk pointed out.

“Jones threw a pass directly to Texans corner Derek Stingley on the first offensive play of the game, but Stingley dropped the ball to give the Giants more bites at the apple. Jones hit a tight end screen on second down and then saw first-round pick Malik Nabers drop a pass on third down to end the first possession,” Alper wrote for Pro Football Talk.

“On the second play of the second possession, Jones should have thrown the ball away from his own end zone but tried to force a ball to tight end Theo Johnson and Texans safety Jalen Pitre picked it off for an easy touchdown. Jones was then intercepted by Stingley on the third possession of the game. Stingley made a good play, but the ball to Jalin Hyatt could have been in a better location as well.”

Needless to say, it’s pretty brutal news for Jones to be struggling like this as he heads into such a pivotal season, and those struggles led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Ron Rivera messed up 2 teams in the division. Danny should send him Christmas cards every year. — Supa Shawn (@DaSupaShawnShow) August 17, 2024

10 points. 2 turnovers. Mid-season form. — Long-Island Fisherman (@RicTedesch78038) August 17, 2024

Against the Texans backups 🥱 — ElMucho (@ElMuch0) August 17, 2024

Should have been three. He got worked by the Texans starters. — Jim “Jerry Jones” Crane (@SouthForkStro) August 17, 2024

Vikings have to win the opener https://t.co/T8Oau3kUko — Dan Barreiro (@DanBarreiroKFAN) August 17, 2024

Vikes definitely winning week 1 — Inspector SKOL (@mimnaugh_alex) August 17, 2024

It’s worth noting that Jones did finish the day with two scoring drives after the interceptions, so all was not lost.

