Earlier this week, news broke that the New York Giants were benching starting quarterback Daniel Jones. But in addition to benching him, it sounds like they’re also changing his position during practice.

According to a report from New York Giants beat writer Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Daniel Jones played safety for the scout team defense during practice on Thursday.

“Daniel Jones spent part of the open portion of practice wearing a red scout team jersey lined up at safety during an offensive install period,” Duggan said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“He was joined on the scout team D by some practice squad OL, TE coach Tim Kelly, assistant QB coach Christian Jones and offensive assistant Christian Daboll,” Duggan added.

Needless to say, this is a pretty shocking position change for a player who was the starting quarterback for the team less than two weeks ago.

Jones had been the team’s starting quarterback since he was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Giants actually signed Jones to a four-year contract extension ahead of the 2023 season before he was sidelined most of the season with an ACL injury.

Jones returned from his injury this season and retook the starting quarterback job, but he has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league this season leading to the team opting to bench him.

Going forward, the team will roll with Tommy DeVito as their starting quarterback.

We’ll have to see how he performs and if Jones continues working out at safety for the practice squad in the meantime.

