By Kevin Harrish

The New York Giants were pretty open about the possibility of bringing in a new quarterback to compete with Daniel Jones this season, particularly through the NFL Draft. However, not only is Jones returning as the team’s starting quarterback this season, but he’ll also serve as an important leader in the locker room once again.

On Monday, the New York Giants announced that Daniel Jones would be one of the five captains for the team this upcoming season after a vote from the players. Jones joins left tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, linebacker Bobby Okereke, and long snapper Casey Kreiter as captains for this year’s squad.

This is a particularly big honor for Jones and the other captains as there are only half as many captains this season as there were last year with the Giants only naming five captains this season compared to 10 captains last season.

Needless to say, this is a pretty significant announcement that says a lot about how Jones is viewed by his teammates, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Jones is clearly quite highly regarded by his teammates, and this vote from the team shows it once again.

