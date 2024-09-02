Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants were pretty open about the possibility of bringing in a new quarterback to compete with Daniel Jones this season, particularly through the NFL Draft. However, not only is Jones returning as the team’s starting quarterback this season, but he’ll also serve as an important leader in the locker room once again.

On Monday, the New York Giants announced that Daniel Jones would be one of the five captains for the team this upcoming season after a vote from the players. Jones joins left tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, linebacker Bobby Okereke, and long snapper Casey Kreiter as captains for this year’s squad.

This is a particularly big honor for Jones and the other captains as there are only half as many captains this season as there were last year with the Giants only naming five captains this season compared to 10 captains last season.

Needless to say, this is a pretty significant announcement that says a lot about how Jones is viewed by his teammates, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Sure is. Read this again. His teammates aren’t. https://t.co/cGnd4QjjHE — amber (@amberyevoli) September 2, 2024

24 teams named captains last year and 23 of them picked a quarterback. (The Falcons were the only exception.) If you're going to name captains, the QB is almost always going to be one of them. https://t.co/MTusJirPPN — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 2, 2024

Terrible QBs are captains all the time — dancmc (@dancmc) September 2, 2024

No one questions his leadership and integrity. That’s not the issue. — hot pug sandwich (@FrostyPugFiesta) September 2, 2024

means absolutely nothing, Almost every quarterback is voted team captain. — Jason Paul (@hshazard) September 2, 2024

Russell Wilson was named captain. Means nothing. — J U S T I N (@idontjudd) September 2, 2024

Jones is clearly quite highly regarded by his teammates, and this vote from the team shows it once again.

[New York Giants]