Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Daniel Jones era in New York seems to be all but over, at quarterback at least.

The New York Giants demoted Jones to QB4 on the depth chart this week after the team’s 2-8 start to the season. Now there has been a shocking development in the situation, per one prominent league insider.

“The (Giants) had Daniel Jones playing scout team safety at one point during practice today, according to local media on the scene,” reported Ari Meirov on Twitter Thursday.

Meirov followed up the report with his personal take on the situation.

“Regardless of your opinion on Daniel Jones, having him play safety is an embarrassing look for a once-proud organization. In the past week, the (Giants) went from having Daniel Jones as their starting QB to benching him, announcing him as QB3, and local media noting he was effectively QB4 behind newly signed Tim Boyle. Today, he’s playing scout team safety. Not great.”

Fans reacted to the news that Jones had switched to safety in practice on social media.

“This is one of the craziest notifications I’ve ever got I had to triple take,” one fan said on Twitter.

“It’s a desperate move by a GM/HC who made serious mistakes and have no ability to rectify them,” a fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“The Giants do not “owe” Daniel Jones anything and if he’s gonna show up to practice then he damn well better do whatever the coaches ask. They gave him 6 years to prove he’s the guy. I don’t care if his feels get hurt. He’s getting 40 million dollars to do it. He’ll be fine,” one fan added.

“If the goal is to ensure he doesn’t get hurt (FINANCIALLY speaking) – isn’t this the complete opposite of what they should be doing??” one fan wanted to know.

“Why does everyone treat him like he’s a little baby,” wondered another fan.

It’s as head-scratching a situation as you’ll see in the NFL today.

[Ari Meirov]