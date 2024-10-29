Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The New York Giants had a big opportunity to claw back into the playoff picture in the NFC with a win on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But instead, their woes in primetime games under quarterback Daniel Jones continued.

Daniel Jones simply hasn’t been able to get it done in primetime games over the course of his NFL career. Coming into the game, Jones miraculously had just one win in 15 primetime games through six seasons with the Giants.

That streak continued on Monday night. Jones made the big turnover when it mattered most on the final drive of the game to seal a 26-18 victory for the Steelers.

Continuously not getting it done in primetime games is obviously a very bad look for Jones. And the Giants’ 2-6 record on the year certainly doesn’t help matters.

Naturally, Jones received a fair amount of criticism on social media following the loss.

“Imagine resigning Daniel Jones and letting go of Saquon Barkley,” one fan wrote on X.

“Starting to wonder if it’s related to him not being good,” another fan wrote.

“He needs to go,” wrote another upset Giants fan.

The Giants now appear to be directionless with Jones at the helm. And to make matters worse, the team is stuck with his $40 million annual contract for at least two more years.

Sure, there are other problems on the Giants than just Daniel Jones. But at this point, it seems quite clear that Jones isn’t going to be the guy to get the Giants back to the promised land, which his primetime record only further proves.

