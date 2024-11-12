Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the season, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has stuck by star quarterback Daniel Jones and continually affirmed that he will remain the team’s starting quarterback despite his struggles. But his tune changed this week.

Through 10 games, Daniel Jones has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league, posting the worst quarterback rating of any full-time starter who has started the entire season without getting benched.

Now, as the Giants head into their bye week with a 2-8 record, Daboll was non-committal as to whether or not Jones would remain the team’s starting quarterback.

During his press conference this week, Daboll declined to confirm whether or not Jones would remain the starter as he indicated that the team would continue to evaluate everything, including the quarterback position.

“We’re going to get started on this process here, going back and looking at everything you normally look at in a bye week: schemes, situational stuff, technique, all the things you do in a normal bye week,” Daboll said in a video shared by SNY.

“We’ll evaluate the players, we have a good amount of games to watch, situational review tape, calls, all those types of things. We’ll do that, like we normally do in a bye week, and try to improve in the areas that we need to improve on.”

Needless to say, this answer is pretty brutal news for Jones, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“He’s basically saying he wants a new QB without getting fired over it,” one person wrote on X.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Why are we in such a rush to bench DJ? We need a high draft pick to get a QB. What is the point of winning a few games now?” another person added.

“If you look at the tape from this last game Daniel Jones had receivers open that he never even threw the ball to it’s like he can’t see does he need glasses and he’s holding the ball too long,” another person said.

“The problem is, of course, Tommy Devito might be the only NFL quarterback less deserving of being an NFL quarterback than Jones. He’s literally only on the team because he was born locally and so people claim sentimentally that he belongs there. He’s a crass marketing stunt,” another person added.

“Dude did NOT want to answer the question he was being asked about Daniel Jones,” someone else added.

We’ll have to see whether or not the team decides to bench Jones.

[SNY]