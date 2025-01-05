Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are going with a new starting quarterback for their final game of the regular season.

After Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending injury earlier this season, the Dallas Cowboys turned to backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

Rush has started every game since Prescott suffered his injury, but it sounds like the Cowboys are going in a different direction in Sunday afternoon’s season-ending showdown with the Washington Commanders.

As Jane Slater of the NFL Network reports, the Dallas Cowboys have decided to star Trey Lance instead of Rush.

“Trey Lance will get the start for Dallas according to a team source. His first regular season start since Week 2 2022 when he was injured with the 49ers. ‘Raw’ is a word used a lot around here but I’m told they love his athleticism. Footwork, offense and trying to get him meaningful reps have been his biggest challenges here. Set to hit the open market this offseason it allows the Cowboys a meaningful evaluation,” Slater said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Slater then shared a pretty insane statistic about Lance’s little experience compared to some other successful young NFL quarterbacks.

“A wild stat? Consider the NFL and College Pass Attempts of players like Bo Nix (2,474) Jayden Daniels (1,906) Trey Lance (427),” Slater said.

This will be Lance’s first start since joining the Cowboys ahead of the 2023 season.

Lance was initially selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the team traded him to the Cowboys after determining that Brock Purdy was their quarterback of the future.

We’ll have to see how Lance performs on Sunday.

