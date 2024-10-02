Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not clear where Davante Adams will finish the season with the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly looking to trade him, but it sounds like it won’t be with the Dallas Cowboys.

There has been some speculation and wishful thinking from Cowboys fans that the team might look to add the Raiders star due to what seems like a natural fit.

The Cowboys do appear to be in need of another receiver to play opposite of star CeeDee Lamb and Mike McCarthy did coach Adams during their time together with the Green Bay Packers.

However, it doesn’t sound like it’s going to happen.

Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk reports that the Cowboys are not interested in trading for Davante Adams.

“The team isn’t looking for another No. 1 receiver after giving CeeDee Lamb a four-year, $136 million extension in August. Adams still is owed $13.5 million of his $17.5 million salary and bonuses for this season. He is under contract through 2026, but his salaries the next two seasons jump to $35.640 million and $36.640 million for 2025 and 2026, respectively, though he has no guaranteed money remaining after this season,” Williams wrote for Pro Football Talk this week.

“Adams likely would have to agree to a restructured contract to facilitate a trade, but he could turn out to be a one-year rental, and with the Cowboys’ injuries on defense, they are longshot contenders this season.”

We’ll have to see where Adams ends up, but it doesn’t look like it will be in Dallas.

[Pro Football Talk]