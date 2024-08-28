Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is heading into the final season of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys and is set to become a free agent following the season unless the team signs him to a new deal before then. But based on some recent comments from Cowboys team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, it sounds like the team has decided not to work out a new deal before the start of the season.

During a recent interview, Jerry Jones announced that it’s “probably not realistic” that the team will sign Dak Prescott to a contract extension before the start of the season, and while he does think that Prescott will be the team’s quarterback for the foreseeable future, that’s certainly not a done deal just yet.

“We don’t need to get this done before the season,” Jones told Clarence Hill of DLLS. “We just don’t need to get it done before the season. Because it’s in all of our interest, Dak and everybody, to have a great season. And as a matter of fact, that’s probably not realistic to think before the season. But my thought sitting right here is we’ll have Dak [as Cowboys quarterback in 2025 and beyond]. But all I’m going to say is this: It’s not done yet.”

Jones would not necessarily say that he is “confident” the two sides will work out a deal to keep him in Dallas, but he does “think we can do it.”

“I think I am. I am,” Jones told Hill. “But I understand completely. I understand our challenge. But ‘confident’ is not a word for me here. I feel that I think that we can do it. We have not figured it out yet.”

It’s a pretty difficult situation, but the Cowboys have clearly decided to let Prescott play out his contract and then figure it out after the season.

[DLLS]