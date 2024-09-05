Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is heading into the final year of his contract with the team and is set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason unless the two sides can work out a deal. But according to one recent report, it sounds like the two sides might be close to agreeing to a new deal.

According to a report from Clarence Hill of DLLS, “a deal is closer than it has been” when it comes to the contract negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott, and the two sides are attempting to get a deal done before the season-opening showdown with the Cleveland Browns.

“The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott still don’t have a deal to keep the quarterback with the franchise past the 2024 season. But there is an effort to get something done before Sunday’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns,” Hill wrote for DLLS on Thursday.

“And, per a source with direct knowledge of the negotiations, progress has been made during talks with Prescott and the Cowboys and a deal is closer than it has been.”

Needless to say, this is pretty big move from the Cowboys to try and get a deal done before the start of the season when it’s looked like the team was set to allow Prescott to enter the final year of his contract without a new deal.

[DLLS]