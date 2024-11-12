Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys can’t seem to wake up from their nightmare of a season.

As the nightmare continues, it just gets scarier for Dallas. Now there’s reports that Dallas will be without arguably its most important player for the remainder of the season due to injury.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on (105.3 The Fan) that Dak Prescott will have season-ending hamstring surgery tomorrow in New York,” reported The Athletic’s Jon Machota early on Tuesday.

Machota followed up with information about Dallas’ quarterback situation moving forward.

“With Dak Prescott out for the rest of the season, Cowboys QBs are now Cooper Rush, Trey Lance and Will Grier, who is being added to the practice squad.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the Cowboys pivot for the rest of the season. Quarterback Cooper Rush started the team’s last game against the Philadelphia Eagles and struggled mightily. Rush went 12-for-23 for a whopping total of 45 yards passing and failed to register a touchdown.

In fact, the Cowboys offense mustered only two field goals in the entire 34-6 loss, and was shut out entirely in the second half.

It’ll be interesting to see if owner Jerry Jones decides to embrace a tank for the rest of the season to maximize draft position or continues to try and reach the playoffs.