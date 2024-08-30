Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The future of star quarterback Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys is quite a bit uncertain as he heads into the final season of his contract with the team. But as he prepares for the upcoming season, he doesn’t necessarily want to think about that right now.

During a press conference this week, Dak Prescott was asked about his contract situation and he made it quite clear that his sole focus was not on the contract or his future with the Cowboys, but on preparing for the upcoming season.

“I’m blessed to play this game,” Prescott said according to Pro Football Talk. “I’m getting paid a lot of money to do it. I’ve already got paid. To get paid again, that’s just part of it. I’m due up for that whether it’s signing here or whether it’s somewhere else that I don’t care to think about at this moment. It’s all part of it. For me, it’s like I said, it’s about controlling what I can and being the best version of myself, best leader and make sure all these guys in here understand that we’re on a mission. It’s not about next year right now. It’s not about my contract. It’s not about anything but getting ready for Game 1 against the Browns. Simple as that.”

All Prescott can control is the way he plays this season. If he performs well, it’s likely that everything else will take care of itself.

[Pro Football Talk]