Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season if the two sides do not come to terms on a new deal before then. But it sounds like there has been a new push to get that deal done before the start of the season.

According to a report from Clarence Hill of DLLS, the Dallas Cowboys are making “an effort” to get a new contract done before the team’s season-opening game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

“The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott still don’t have a deal to keep the quarterback with the franchise past the 2024 season. But there is an effort to get something done before Sunday’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns,” Hill wrote for DLLS on Thursday.

“And, per a source with direct knowledge of the negotiations, progress has been made during talks with Prescott and the Cowboys and a deal is closer than it has been.”

Needless to say, this is some pretty significant news, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

It will certainly be interesting to see if they can get a deal done.

