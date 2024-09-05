Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

For the past several weeks, it has seemed like contract talks between the Dallas Cowboys and star quarterback Dak Prescott were at a bit of a standstill as he heads into the final year of his deal. But just a few days before the start of the 2024 NFL season, news broke that the two sides were working toward a deal again, and Prescott confirmed that news on Thursday.

During his press conference on Thursday, Dak Prescott confirmed that the two sides are indeed working on a possible new contract, but he wouldn’t offer any sort of timeline as to when he thinks it might get done.

“I’d say they’re working,” Prescott said of the contract talks according to Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “I don’t know if that’s necessarily the time line. I can’t say, ‘Hell, I’ll put a timeline to [vice president of football operations/football administration] Todd [Williams] and Stephen [Jones] if we don’t get this done, this or that, but I know they’re working.”

The Cowboys are set to open their season against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. We’ll have to see whether or not the two sides can get a deal done by then.

[Pro Football Talk]