Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys’ struggles continued in Week 8, falling to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. And after the game, star quarterback Dak Prescott made it clear to everyone that the loss was on him.

Prescott did end up throwing for two touchdowns to make it competitive in the end. But two costly turnovers ultimately loomed large in the 49ers’ coming away with a 30-24 victory.

Prescott discussed his performance postgame and made it clear that the “boneheaded” turnovers need to stop in order for this Cowboys team to get to where they need to be.

“I don’t have to be perfect, but I damn sure can’t be having the turnovers,” Prescott said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve just got to eat that, take that sack. The second one was as boneheaded of an interception as I feel like I’ve had. Trying to make a play, too much confidence in myself right there. Should’ve just thrown it away.”

“Wish I would’ve put more heat on it so it would’ve been to CeeDee or out of bounds. That one hurts, starting off the third quarter that way, allowed them to get a touchdown there, you look at the end at the score, a touchdown’s the difference. Once again, we put ourselves behind on the turnover battle, and that’s on me. We can’t have that if we’re playing to win games, and I’ve got to clean that up. Period.”

It’s a tough loss to take considering where the Cowboys found themselves in the NFC coming into the game. Sitting at 3-3, this game was a real momentum swing that could have gotten them back on the right track.

Instead, the Cowboys fell further behind the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, which makes their upcoming divisional game against the two teams increasingly important.

To further add to the bad news for Cowboys fans, their tough schedule doesn’t get much easier in Week 9, as they will head to Atlanta to take on the Atlanta Falcons.

[Pro Football Talk]